Breaking News
Mumbai: Gearing up in case there’s a crisis, BMC seeks state nod for reserve water stock
MahaRERA: Only 30 per cent of project constructed but funds over
Mumbai: Restaurants-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivli stations
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Most cheaters from Ahmednagar, say cops
Mumbai: Himalaya FOB reopened without fanfare after 4 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Two held for fake gold fraud

Thane: Two held for fake gold fraud

Updated on: 31 March,2023 03:32 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The police were probing complaints about people being cheated through advertisements about gold being sold at cheaper rates, senior inspector Dilip Patil said

Thane: Two held for fake gold fraud

Representative Image


The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested two persons for allegedly advertising on social media about selling gold at cheaper rates and cheating people, an official said on Friday.


The police were probing complaints about people being cheated through advertisements about gold being sold at cheaper rates, senior inspector Dilip Patil said.



Also Read: Maharashtra: One killed, two injured in attack over property dispute in Thane


Two persons, one of them from Kutch in neighbouring Gujarat, were arrested based on technical inputs, he said.

The accused had allegedly cheated people in Varanasi, Jaipur, Kolhapur, Navi Mumbai among other places with fake gold, the official said, adding that a probe is underway to ascertain the extent of the fraud.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane thane crime maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK