Thane: Unidentified men attempt to break into ATMs in Bhiwandi

Updated on: 07 July,2022 02:15 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

An offence under sections 380 (theft) and 511 (attempt to commit offence) 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC has been registered on Wednesday night following a complaint, the station house officer of Bhiwandi town police station said

Representative Pic


Two unidentified persons allegedly attempted to break in to two ATMs in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

An offence under sections 380 (theft) and 511 (attempt to commit offence) 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC has been registered on Wednesday night following a complaint, the station house officer of Bhiwandi town police station said.




Two persons attempted to break in to an ATM of Thane District Central Co-operative Bank at Mandai around 3.45 am on Wednesday and they later tried to extract cash from an ATM of PNB on Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road around 5 am, the official said.


The accused tried to open the machines using a screwdriver to remove cash, he said, adding that both machines were damaged in the attempt.

