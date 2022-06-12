Thane: Villagers say won't part with land for Metro Line 9 carshed

The carshed, for the 13.5-kilometre Metro Line number 9 between Dahisar in Mumbai and Bhayander, is expected to come up over 27.70 hectares of land
File Pic
A sizable number of villagers from Murdhe, Rai and Morva in Thane district's Bhayander region have expressed opposition to the acquisition of their cultivable lands for the construction of a metro carshed.
The carshed, for the 13.5-kilometre Metro Line number 9 between Dahisar in Mumbai and Bhayander, is expected to come up over 27.70 hectares of land.
Ashok Patil, president of the Bhumiputra Samajik Samanvay Sanstha, a group formed by disgruntled villagers to carry forward their fight, on Sunday said some 300 property owners and their kin will be affected if land is acquired for the carshed.