Thane: Woman charred to death, 4 others suffer burns in house fire

The woman, her son and three other persons tried to douse the flames, but got burnt in the process, an official from Vitthalwadi police station said.

Representative Image

A 42-year-old woman was charred to death and four other people received burns after a fire broke out in her bungalow here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The blaze erupted around 1.30 am on Saturday in the bungalow, named 'Aai', located in Chinchpada area of Kalyan town in Thane district, they said.

The woman, her son and three other persons tried to douse the flames, but got burnt in the process, an official from Vitthalwadi police station said.

Also read: Thane: Sex racket busted in Mira Road; one held

After getting the message, local firemen rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The woman, Jayshree Bharat Mhatre, died on the spot, the official said, adding that the body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered.

Her son and three others, all of whom suffered serious burns, were admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

The woman's husband was out of town on a pilgrimage at the time of the incident, according to police.

A short-circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever