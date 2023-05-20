The anti-human trafficking cell of Bhayander police took the woman into custody on May 18 following a tip-off and are on the lookout for another woman

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Woman held for running flesh trade from her home; 18-year-old girl rescued x 00:00

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested a woman for allegedly running flesh trade from her home and rescued an 18-year-old girl from there, reported news agency PTI.

The anti-human trafficking cell of Bhayander police took the woman into custody on May 18 following a tip-off and are on the lookout for another woman, an official told PTI on Saturday.

Senior inspector Samir Ahirrao of the cell told PTI that the arrested accused roped in college-going girls offering them easy money and used her home at Navghar in Bhayander as a prostitution den.

Also Read: Thane: Man held for duping acquaintance of Rs 1.11 lakh on pretext of providing loan

He said the accused used social media to share pictures of the girls with her customers.

The girl rescued from her home told the police that she had borrowed some money from a friend and wanted to repay it without anyone's help, he said. She chose to take the flesh trade route apparently on the suggestion of a friend on Instagram.

The accused woman has been booked under the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, while the girl has been sent to a rescue home, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)