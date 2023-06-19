Thane: Woman held for stealing jewellery from railway commuter

The Kalyan GRP crime branch arrested the woman on June 17 for the theft that took place at Thakurli railway station on May 21

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested woman who allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs 4.2 lakh from a commuter at a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district last month, an official told news agency PTI on Monday.

The Kalyan GRP crime branch arrested the woman on June 17 for the theft that took place at Thakurli railway station on May 21, senior inspector Asharuddin Shaikh told PTI.

The complainant was waiting for a train at Thakurli railway station when her bag containing jewellery was stolen, he said.

A case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the time, the official told PTI.

The CCTV footage from the station showed a woman walking away with the bag, he said.

The police soon zeroed in on the accused, who was apprehended from Titwala and the stolen jewellery was also recovered from her possession, the official said, adding that a probe is on to find out if the accused had been involved in similar thefts.

Meanwhile, The Maharashtra police have arrested a gang of five persons involved in cases of murder and robbery in areas along the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border, an official told PTI on Monday.

The Maharashtra and Rajasthan police in a joint operation apprehended the accused from a hotel room in the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district on Sunday night, he said.

The accused had allegedly opened fire at a sub-inspector by snatching his service revolver during a chase in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district three days ago, the official told PTI.

The gang's kingpin Kamal Singh Rana has 37 serious offences to his name and the police in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had put a bounty of Rs 50,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively on his head, he said.

The Rajasthan police, who were also hunting for the gang, received information about its movement and the accused were tracked to Shirdi, he said.

The Jaipur police's crime branch contacted their counterparts in Ahmednagar and traced the gang to a hotel. The quick response team (QRT) was roped in for the operation, as the accused were armed, the official told PTI.

The accused used to travel in an SUV, which had nameplates with the words 'sarpanch' and 'jaat' on them, he said.

The gang's kingpin Rana has cases of murder, robbery, theft and also offences under the Arms Act registered against him, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)