Maharashtra: Builder booked for cheating tenant in Thane

The 61-year-old complainant told the Thane Police in Maharashtra that he was a tenant in a chawl and the suspect had taken over the property for redevelopment

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered an offence against a builder for allegedly forging documents and cheating a man over flat allotment, the police told the PTI on Sunday.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act has been registered against the builder, senior inspector Uttam Sonawane said, reported the PTI.

The 61-year-old complainant, in his complaint to the police, stated that he was a tenant in a chawl and the suspect had taken over the property for redevelopment in 2013, he said, as per the PTI.

The builder had allegedly held a meeting with the occupants of the chawl and promised to give them flats in the redeveloped buildings.

The accused also allegedly paid the tenants Rs 5,000 towards rent for two years and Rs 50,000 as deposit, and entered into an agreement with them about new flats, he said, according to the PTI.

The complainant has claimed that the accused later drafted a forged agreement, in which he stated that the room, which was occupied by the victim, was sold to him for Rs 1.7 lakh, the official said.

The accused allegedly replaced the original registered agreement about flat allotments with the forged one and cheated the victim, he said.

The complainant has also claimed that the builder verbally abused him about his disability, the official said.

Meanwhile in an another incident, the Thane Police registered a case of cheating against two brothers from Bhiwandi for allegedly cheating a real estate agent to the tune of Rs 20 lakh, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The suspects allegedly lured the 46-year-old real estate agent into investing with them and promised good returns. Between April and October 2022, the victim invested Rs 20 lakh with them. He had been awaiting to get the returns. However, they did not keep their promise and allegedly duped him by not paying anything to him, an official of Bhiwandi town police station told the PTI.

The victim later approached the police on Wednesday and lodged a complaint, on the basis of which the first information report (FIR) was registered against the suspects at the Bhiwandi town police station in Maharashtra, he said.

(with PTI inputs)