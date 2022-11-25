×
Breaking News
Thane: Woman killed, one injured in ceiling collapse in Kalyan

Updated on: 25 November,2022 07:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The incident took place in Mharal village in Kalyan taluka in the early hours of the day

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 38-year-old woman was killed and her daughter injured when the ceiling of their house collapsed on them at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said.


The incident took place in Mharal village in Kalyan taluka in the early hours of the day, he said.



According to the fire brigade, the ceiling of a house in Suryanagar collapsed when the occupants were asleep.


The victim Ranjana Umesh Kamble died on the spot, while her daughter Pragya (18) sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, the official said.

The other members of the family, who were sleeping in another room, escaped unhurt, he said.

The fire brigade carried out the rescue and relief work at the structure, which was 25 years old, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

