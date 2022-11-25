×
Thane sees first measles death; Bhiwandi has 455 suspected cases

Updated on: 25 November,2022 07:26 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The deceased is a girl from Shil Daighar and she died on Thursday, the Thane Municipal Corporation official said, but refused to give further details

Thane sees first measles death; Bhiwandi has 455 suspected cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Thane city has witnessed its first measles death, a senior civic official said on Friday.


The deceased is a girl from Shil Daighar and she died on Thursday, the Thane Municipal Corporation official said, but refused to give further details.



He said civic chief Abhijit Bangar had asked departments to take all efforts to curb the outbreak, including enhanced stress on vaccination.


TMC deputy municipal commissioner (health) Manish Joshi said isolation wards have been created in Kalwa Hospital and the Parking Plaza facility to treat measles patients.

In areas under Bhiwandi Nizampura civic body in the district, three deaths have been reported so far in 6-14 months age group, an official said.

In an official release,C public relations officer Sunil Zalke said 455 cases suspected cases have been detected so far, with 45 of the 121 blood samples tested returning positive for measles.

Only 13 of these 45 patients had taken vaccination, he said.

