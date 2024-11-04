Breaking News
That's hilarious!

Updated on: 05 November,2024 10:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The artistes have travelled from as far as Italy, Spain, France and Portugal for the festival that will be held on November 8 and 9 at the St Andrew’s Auditorium in Bandra and on November 10 at the CIDCO Auditorium in Navi Mumbai

That's hilarious!

Pics/Kirti Surve Parade

The clowns are in town and mid-day’s Kirti Surve Parade papped them at The International Clown Festival. With the range of talent— juggling, acrobatics, unicycling, comedy, music and dance—on display at the event, Parade captured scenes of the artistes in action, the backstage bustle as well as the spellbound audience. The artistes have travelled from as far as Italy, Spain, France and Portugal for the festival that will be held on November 8 and 9 at the St Andrew’s Auditorium in Bandra and on November 10 at the CIDCO Auditorium in Navi Mumbai


