The Pahlavi paheli: As govt plans boost for middle Persian language and other minority languages, challenges persist

While plans are underway to initiate admissions for its programmes from June-July 2024, many questions remain concerning the selection of faculty members for these specialised courses, given the scarcity of scholars in the field

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaking at the event in Kalina. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Mumbai University held a groundbreaking ceremony for Avesta-Pahlavi Studies Many questions remain concerning the selection of faculty members Pahlavi is a Middle Persian language

Mumbai University held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Centre for Avesta-Pahlavi Studies on Tuesday, signalling a significant step forward in preserving and studying the cultural heritage of the Parsi-Zoroastrian community. While plans are underway to initiate admissions for its programmes from June-July 2024, many questions remain concerning the selection of faculty members for these specialised courses, given the scarcity of scholars in the field.



Pahlavi is a Middle Persian language; it was primarily used from the end of the Archaeminian empire (559–330 BCE) to the time Islam made an entry in the 7th century CE. Avestan is an Early Iranian language and of particular importance to the Parsis, or Zoroastrians of India, because it’s the language of their scriptures.

The Centre for Avesta-Pahlavi Studies will offer a wide array of academic programmes, including diplomas, certificates, undergraduate, postgraduate, and research degrees. These programmes will cover various subjects such as grammar, literature, historical background, and more, providing students with comprehensive insights into the intricacies of Avesta-Pahlavi culture.

BJP’s Chandrakant Patil, Union minister Smriti Irani and Vada Dasturji Khurshed Dastoor during the event. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The ceremony was officiated by Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Maharashtra Chrandrkant Patil too was present at the event. In a significant stride towards facilitating this initiative, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Mumbai University and the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India. Under this agreement, the Ministry has pledged financial assistance amounting to approximately R12 crore, highlighting the government’s support for initiatives aimed at preserving cultural heritage.

Santosh Rathod, the nodal officer for the centre, elaborated on plans to collaborate with visiting faculty to enhance the academic offerings. “Experts and scholars in the subject from the universities abroad will be invited. For admissions, we do not have any seat limit as of now. However, unlike earlier, the course will not be restricted to students from the Parsi community.”

Rathod added, “St Xavier’s College offered MA in Avesta-Pahlavi for a very long time, it was discontinued some two decades back. We also offered a programmes under distance education until the latest 2016-17. The course was discontinued following a regulation from the UGC Distance Education Bureau, which stated that no university can run a programmes in distance education unless it has a full-time department in the subject. However, we can now offer distance and online courses in Avesta -Pahlavi studies as we will have a full-fledged centre.”

Community members and scholars like Noshir Dadrawala voiced concerns regarding the shortage of scholars and experts in Avesta-Pahlavi studies. Dadrawala stressed the importance of securing faculty members, suggesting the recruitment of scholars from renowned institutions abroad. “Journey ahead poses challenges, getting faculty is going to be the real challenge according to me,” Dadrawala said.

Mahiyar Marfatia, a student said, “Many in the community who might not be able to teach Avesta Pahlavi but have come forward to share their knowledge and even share manuscripts, textbooks and even reference books for those who are studying.”

Funds for Bahrot Caves temple

In a related development, Union Minister Smriti Irani announced plans to allocate funds for the development of infrastructure around the Bahrot Hill Parsi cave temple in Dahanu, Maharashtra. It is said to be the only Parsi cave temple in the country. In the 13th century, these caves sheltered the sacred Iran Shah, the first fire to be consecrated in India after the Zoroastrians landed on the western Indian coast in the 7th century AD. Reflecting on the historical significance of the site, Irani highlighted the importance of preserving cultural landmarks and facilitating access for Parsi communities worldwide. “The Bahrot hill caves hold a special place in our cultural heritage, serving as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Parsi community,” Irani said.

Dedicated section for study of minority languages

According to sources, more sections and centres for the study of minority languages are set to come up at the school of languages. In the future universities will be setting up centres and sections for the study of languages under Buddhist studies, Jainism, Sikhism and even Sindhi. Santosh Rathod, director of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning said, “Setting up the centre is just a first step in a larger plan we are looking at. The building of the School of Languages at Kalina campus will be expanded. The new wing will have seven floors where we will be having a language lab. We are planning to have a dedicated wing for minority languages, too.”

Rs 12 cr

Approx amount Ministry has pledged for the project