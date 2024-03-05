Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’

Updated on: 05 March,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Critics, however, insist what they oppose is the imposition on other people’s food habits

Paneer is a popular source of protein for vegetarians

Key Highlights

  1. We are exploring vegetarian alternatives to eggs, says Devendra Fadnavis
  2. The statement has reignited the debate over serving eggs to children as part of the scheme
  3. Fadnavis was talking on Sunday at Dharmadesh 2024

We are exploring vegetarian alternatives to eggs and ensuring adequate protein intake in midday meals at schools,” stated Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at an event in Thane on Sunday evening. The statement has reignited the debate over serving eggs to children as part of the scheme. Fadnavis was talking on Sunday at Dharmadesh 2024, a two-day national conclave organised in Uttan by the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti (ABSS), a body of Hindu religious leaders.

