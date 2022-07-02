The Sena crisis through the eyes of Saamna

Saamna, founded by Bal Thackeray, went all guns blazing with hard-hitting editorials aimed at rebel Sena legislators, even as it drew a parallel between Uddhav, Atal Bihari Vajpayee

If Devendra Fadnavis was ready to become the deputy CM then what stopped the BJP from agreeing to share the top post with Uddhav Thackeray, asked Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, even as it called Shinde’s elevation a masterstroke by BJP high command. From likening Thackeray to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who chose ethics over power, to slamming the Supreme Court, the newspaper went all guns blazing backing Thackeray’s political battle with the Shinde camp.

The 34-year-old newspaper, founded by Bal Thackeray, said in an editorial on Friday, “It [sharing the CM’s post] was the BJP’s commitment to Shiv Sena and there was no question of going back on it like this. You have won power but now what next? Citizens will always pay back for this kind of immorality.”



On the setback to the Uddhav Thackeray camp in the Supreme Court, Saamana said, “While we celebrate democracy, our court and Governer don’t follow the Constitution and we express strong displeasure over such unconstitutional decisions. Not just unconstitutional, it is also unethical to force a government to prove its majority while a parallel hearing of disqualification of rebel MLAs was pending before the court.”

Drawing a parallel between Thackeray with BJP veteran and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a Saamana editorial said the latter preferred to lose his government by one vote but did not compromise on his ethics.

Similarly, it also quoted Vajpayee: “Victories and defeats happen in politics, but we never tried to cobble up the numbers…” and raised questions about the so-called “Mahashakti” uttered by Shinde when he and his supporters were holed up in a Guwahati hotel.

The newspaper front-paged a report on the press conference of Sharad Pawar in Pune, where the NCP chief Pawar took a dig at Shinde’s deputy Fadnavis. “We can sense from his body language and face that Devendra Fadanvis was unhappy at his own swearing-in.”



Saamna coverage on Sena drama

June 22 An editorial called Operation Lotus an assault on Maharashtra after Shinde and over two dozen legislators broke away. “Don’t play with Maharashtra,” said one headline, while a report talked about MLA Nitin Deshmukh’s claim that he was beaten up by Gujarat police. Another headline read: “Shivseneche veer dharma visarlet [Shiv Sena warriors forgot dharma].” It also had a report on the appointment of MLA Ajay Chaudhari as the party’s group leader in the Assembly.

June 23 Saamna front-paged Uddhav Thackeray’s appeal to the rebels that he was ready to quit the CM’s post even if a single MLA asked him to do so. It also covered the news of Thackeray vacating his official bungalow Varsha and returning to Matoshree. An editorial wrote about the rebels, “You are MLAs, ministers because of the party. If you resign from the MLA post, you can’t even win.”

June 24 On Page 1, it carried a report on the disqualification of 12 MLAs. Another talked about Sena’s claim it was in touch with 21 rebel MLAs. A report highlighted MVA’s pledge to support Shiv Sena.

June 25 An editorial slammed the BJP. Referring to a viral video of Shinde saying “We have the backing of a Mahashakti who taught a lesson to Pakistan”, it raised questions about Hindu migration in Kashmir. On Thackeray vacating the official bungalow, a headline said, “Varsha sodle, jidde nahi [CM left the official residence, but not determination].”

June 26 “Himat asel tar swatachya baapachya naavane mat maga [If you have courage, seek votes in the name of your father]” screamed a report highlighting Udhav Thackeray’s aggressive mood. There was a report on Sena’s working committee meeting. Another claimed there were disputes among MLAs in Guwahati. It ran a report about Aaditya Thackeray’s meeting with party workers with the headline “Ghan nighun geli [the garbage has been swept away]”.

June 27 The front page claimed 16 MLAs would be disqualified. One report talked about Shinde moving Supreme Court against disqualification notice. A report covered Aaditya’s claim that 15 rebel MLAs were in touch with him and claims by MLA Udhaysingh Rajput that he was offered R100 crore to switch to the rebel camp.

June 28 An editorial asked: “Maharashtra hey paap swikarel ka [will Maharashtra accept this sin]”, blaming the BJP for the crisis. There was a report on a rebel stripped of his ministry and a piece on the disqualification of MLAs.

June 29 The front page was about Uddhav’s second appeal to rebels. The editorial said: “Adhi dabkyatun baher pada [First come out of puddles]. Edit was on timing of the ED notice to editor Sanjay Raut.

June 30 Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation was on Page 1 with the headline “Maharashtrachya asmitecha nirnay [decision for Maharashtra’s pride]”. The editorial was on the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar and Usmanabad as Dharashiv, and Navi Mumbai Airport after D B Patil instead of Balasaheb Thackeray.