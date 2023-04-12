There are no differences within MVA: Maha Congress chief Patole

The Congress leader also said there was no need to draw any speculative inferences regarding Tuesday's meeting between NCP president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

File Photo/PTI

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of his party, the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party was strong, and there were no differences between the three allies.

The opposition was scared of the alliance's growing popularity and that was why it was spreading rumours about fissures within the MVA, he told reporters here.

"Rallies of the MVA are being held across the state. After the successful rally at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, another public meeting is being held in Nagpur on April 16, after which rallies will be held in Mumbai and other places," Patole said.

The Congress leader had earlier criticized the NCP for aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Agriculture Produce Market Committee elections. His senior party colleague Prithviraj Chavan had also targeted the NCP recently.

The Congress leader also said there was no need to draw any speculative inferences regarding Tuesday's meeting between NCP president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Also read: BJP's Hindutva seeks to engineer riots between Hindus and Muslims: Shiv Sena (UBT) publication

"Leaders of the MVA meet each other regularly. There is harmony in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. We hold discussions with leaders of all the parties. The opposition is afraid that the Maha Vikas Aghadi is strong, that is why the BJP is trying to stop us from holding a public meeting in Nagpur," he claimed.

But the alliance will certainly hold rallies in Nagpur, Amravati, Pune, Kolhapur, Nashik and Mumbai as planned, Patole said.

To a question about Congress general secretary K C Venugopal's scheduled visit to Mumbai, Patole said he did not know the former's official program in the city yet.

Asked if Venugopal would be meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Patole asked what was wrong if he did.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.