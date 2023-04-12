Breaking News
BJP's Hindutva seeks to engineer riots between Hindus and Muslims: Shiv Sena (UBT) publication

Updated on: 12 April,2023 09:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit maintained its former ally has found love for the Muslim community ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party over the issue of Hindutva, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Wednesday said the BJP's version of the ideology seeks to "engineer" riots between Hindus and Muslims, and then reap political benefits out of them.


The Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit maintained its former ally has found love for the Muslim community ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



In an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena (UBT) said the national saffron party reaches out to the minority community by wearing the "veil of secularism" when elections are around the corner.


The Marathi daily alleged the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) works as 'B' and 'C' teams of the BJP.

"The 2024 (Lok Sabha) polls are around the corner which is why the BJP has found love for the Muslim community. Will his love last for a year till the elections or will it stop after that? Their Hindutva is to engineer riots between Hindus and Muslims, and then reap political benefits out of them," said the editorial.

Hindu-Muslim polarisation is their traditional modus operandi and reaping political benefits out of it is the BJP's "real face", the Opposition party alleged.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) publication dubbed the BJP as "hypocrite".

The Opposition party's attack on the BJP comes days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a key ally of the national party, visited Ayodhya along with his party MLAs and leaders.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, had accompanied Shinde during the Sunday visit to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news asaduddin owaisi uddhav thackeray bharatiya janata party news maharashtra aimim

