Breaking News
India likely to have stable debt-to-GDP ratio going forward, says IMF official
ED questions Lalu Prasad's daughter Ragini in land-for-jobs in railways case
Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield
One held, 10 bombs recovered in Delhi's Metro Vihar Chowki
Hoax bomb call sends Patna airport staffers into tizzy
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Mumbai records 320 cases and two deaths

Covid-19: Mumbai records 320 cases and two deaths

Updated on: 12 April,2023 08:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The city has been witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus in the month of April

Covid-19: Mumbai records 320 cases and two deaths

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai on Wednesday reported as many as 320 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,59,545, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.


The city has been witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus in the month of April. 



Two deaths was reported on April 12. As per the health bulletin, the deaths included -  A 50-year-old male with chronic lung disease and a 81-year-old male with Covid Pneumonia.


The recovery count increased by 219 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 1,138,216, the bulletin said.

Also Read: Covid-19: Maharashtra reports nine deaths, 1,115 cases

The city now has an active caseload of 1,577 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 5 and April 11 was 0.0171 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,15,114 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 2,196 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus Covid 19 maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK