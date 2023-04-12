Covid-19: Mumbai records 320 cases and two deaths

The city has been witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus in the month of April

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Mumbai on Wednesday reported as many as 320 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,59,545, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The city has been witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus in the month of April.

Two deaths was reported on April 12. As per the health bulletin, the deaths included - A 50-year-old male with chronic lung disease and a 81-year-old male with Covid Pneumonia.

The recovery count increased by 219 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 1,138,216, the bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 1,577 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 5 and April 11 was 0.0171 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,15,114 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 2,196 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.