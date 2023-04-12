Covid-19: Maharashtra reports nine deaths, 1,115 cases

Out of the nine deaths, five deaths were reported from Mumbai circle - two in Mumbai and Thane municipal corporation each, one in Vasai Virar; three deaths were reported in Pune and one in Akola

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 1,115 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths, the state public health department bulletin stated.

Out of the nine deaths, five deaths were reported from Mumbai circle - two in Mumbai and Thane municipal corporation each, one in Vasai Virar; three deaths were reported in Pune and one in Akola

The new cases took the overall infection tally to 81,52,291, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state at 1.82 per cent, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra presently has 5,421 active cases, the bulletin highlighted.

On Wednesday, 560 patients discharged today taking the tally to 79,98,400 Covid-19 patients getting discharged after full recovery until today.

The Recovery rate in the state is at 98.11 per cent, the bulletin said.