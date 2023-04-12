Breaking News
India likely to have stable debt-to-GDP ratio going forward, says IMF official
ED questions Lalu Prasad's daughter Ragini in land-for-jobs in railways case
Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield
One held, 10 bombs recovered in Delhi's Metro Vihar Chowki
Hoax bomb call sends Patna airport staffers into tizzy
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Maharashtra reports nine deaths 1115 cases

Covid-19: Maharashtra reports nine deaths, 1,115 cases

Updated on: 12 April,2023 06:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Out of the nine deaths, five deaths were reported from Mumbai circle - two in Mumbai and Thane municipal corporation each, one in Vasai Virar; three deaths were reported in Pune and one in Akola

Covid-19: Maharashtra reports nine deaths, 1,115 cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 1,115 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths, the state public health department bulletin stated.


Out of the nine deaths, five deaths were reported from Mumbai circle - two in Mumbai and Thane municipal corporation each, one in Vasai Virar; three deaths were reported in Pune and one in Akola



The new cases took the overall infection tally to 81,52,291, it said.


Also Read: Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield

The case fatality rate in the state at 1.82 per cent, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra presently has 5,421 active cases, the bulletin highlighted.

On Wednesday, 560 patients discharged today taking the tally to 79,98,400 Covid-19 patients getting discharged after full recovery until today.

The Recovery rate in the state is at 98.11 per cent, the bulletin said.

  

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus maharashtra Covid 19

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK