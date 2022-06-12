Those who insult Hanuman Chalisa lost: Devendra Fadnavis on RS elections

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 June,2022 12:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

“Those who insult Hanuman Chalisa have lost the polls,” the former chief minister quipped amid party leaders and media persons

Devendra Fadnavis. File pic


Days after sweeping three Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe at the ruling Shiv Sena, saying those who 'insult' the Hanuman Chalisa have suffered a defeat.

Fadnavis gave a new copy of the Hanuman Chalisa, a popular hymn praising the Hindu deity Hanuman, to independent MLA Ravi Rana as the results came in in the early hours of morning.




“Those who insult Hanuman Chalisa have lost the polls,” the former chief minister quipped amid party leaders and media persons. Ravi Rana and his wife and Lok Sabha member Navneet Rana, both Independents, had announced in April that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.


