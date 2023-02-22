Three injured after breaks out fire at restaurant in Thane

After being alerted about the incident, personnel from the local fire brigade unit and the RDMC rushed to the spot and doused the blaze within an hour

Three employees of a restaurant located on Ghodbunder Road in Thane suffered burn injuries, while many others were rescued after a fire broke out at the eatery on Wednesday morning.

Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), told PTI that the fire broke out at the restaurant, a single-storey structure, around 8 am.

After being alerted about the incident, personnel from the local fire brigade unit and the RDMC rushed to the spot and doused the blaze within an hour, he said.

"Three employees of the restaurant sustained burn injuries. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital and are being treated presently," Sawant said, adding that they did not suffer serious injuries.

The firefighters rescued three employees of the eatery, he said.

The firefighters safely removed eight LPG gas cylinders from the spot, he said, adding that a cooling operation is currently underway.

The cause of the blaze is being ascertained, Sawant said.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a garage where motor vehicle spare parts and other items were kept in Thane city on Monday morning.

According to PTI, no one was injured in the fire which erupted at around 5 am in the 2,000 sq ft garage located in the Majiwada area. Soon after being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot. The blaze was extinguished by around 6 am.

