Three passengers held with Rs 1.5 cr in foreign currency at Mumbai airport

Updated on: 27 March,2023 04:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The accused, who were held on Sunday, were scheduled to fly to Dubai and the foreign currency seized comprises 57,900 Euros and 4,42,300 UAE Dirhams

Three passengers held with Rs 1.5 cr in foreign currency at Mumbai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested three passengers and allegedly seized three trolley bags containing Rs 1.5 crore in foreign currency from them at Mumbai international airport, an official said on Monday.


The accused, who were held on Sunday, were scheduled to fly to Dubai and the foreign currency seized comprises 57,900 Euros and 4,42,300 UAE Dirhams, he said.


"They were intercepted at the Customs counter on a tip off. They hail from Haryana. As per our probe, one person had given each one of them a trolley bag and a ticket to Dubai. Efforts are on to zero in on the mastermind of the racket," he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

