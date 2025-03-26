Breaking News
TISS students, civil society members detained for protesting outside Mumbai campus

Updated on: 26 March,2025 10:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

The demonstration was held to oppose what the group termed as "anti-student" policies of the institute's management and to express solidarity with fellow student Ramadas Prini, a debarred and suspended PhD scholar and member of the SFI Central Executive Committee

Members of Collective Mumbai, outside the police station, in Trombay.

A group of students from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and civil society members, part of a group called Collective Mumbai, was detained by the Trombay Police on Wednesday evening for staging a protest outside the TISS Mumbai campus. 


The demonstration was held to oppose what the group termed as "anti-student" policies of the institute's management and to express solidarity with fellow student Ramadas Prini, a debarred and suspended PhD scholar and member of the SFI Central Executive Committee.


Collective Mumbai, a student-led group comprising TISS students, writers, activists, and members of various left and Dalit organisations, claimed to have organised the protest to "defend freedom of speech" and "protect democratic spaces" within the campus. However, the protestors were detained by Trombay Police for allegedly protesting without permission and were later released.


 

 

mumbai mumbai news mumbai police tata institute of social sciences news

