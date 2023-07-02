This is not a new thing. The party I was leading in 1980 had 58 MLAs, later all left and only 6 MLAs left, but I strengthened the numbers and those who left me lost in their constituencies, Sharad Pawar said

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article Today's episode must be new for others, but not for me: Sharad Pawar x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday reacted to Ajit Pawar's decision to join the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government as a deputy CM. Sharad Pawar, at a press conference said that the episode would be new for others, but not for him, reported the PTI.

"This is not a new thing. The party I was leading in 1980 had 58 MLAs, later all left and only 6 MLAs left, but I strengthened the numbers and those who left me lost in their constituencies," the NCP chief said on Ajit Pawar joining the NDA government in Maharashtra, according to the ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "Some of my colleagues have taken a different stand. I had called a meeting of all the leaders on 6th July where some important issue was to be discussed and some changes were to be made within the party but before that meeting, some of the leaders have taken a different stand."

Sharad Pawar further said, "Two days ago the PM had said about NCP... He had said two things in his statement that NCP is a finished party. He mentioned irrigation complaint and allegations of corruption. I am happy that some of my colleagues have taken oath. From this (joining the NDA government) it is clear that all the charges have been cleared. I am thankful to him."

He added, "I am receiving several calls from a lot of people, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, WB CM Mamata Banerjee and others have called me. I am not worried about whatever happened today. Tomorrow, I will take the blessings of YB Chavan (former Maharashtra CM) and will hold a public meeting."

Meanwhile, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase on Sunday said the oath taken by nine NCP MLAs as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government does not have official support of the party, reported the PTI.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister while eight MLAs of the party took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier in the day.

In a video message, Tapase said NCP's party workers, district president, taluka president, youth and women are with party's national leader Sharad Pawar.

"The oath-taking ceremony in Maharashtra was part of Operation Lotus and it has no official support of NCP. Those who took oath, it is their personal decision and not that of the NCP," he said.

Pawar on Sunday said a decision has to be taken on those who violated the party line and joined the Eknath Shinde government, indicating that action would be taken against Ajit Pawar and other leaders who became part of the ruling dispensation.

In a surprising move, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister, while eight MLAs of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier in the day.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharad Pawar said his endeavour after this development would be to travel as much as possible within state and the country, and build relations with people.

Pawar said he would not fight over anyone saying anything by taking the NCP's name, but would go to people instead.

"Those who violated the party line and took oath, a decision has to be taken on them," he said.

He said some party leaders were nervous about probes by the Enforcement Directorate and named Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)