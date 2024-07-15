This was the first meeting of Chhagan Bhujbal with Sharad Pawar after the NCP split in July last year

Chhagan Bhujbal. File Pic

Listen to this article Told him about clashes in villages over Maratha reservation, says Chhagan Bhujbal after meeting Sharad Pawar x 00:00

After meeting NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said that the alleged clashes between Maratha and OBC people over reservation can be stopped if all parties come together.

This was the first meeting of Chhagan Bhujbal with Sharad Pawar after the NCP split in July last year.

After meeting with Pawar, Bhujbal said, "NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar knows how the people of different communities are living in villages. I told him that there are clashes in villages in connection with the Maratha reservation. This can be stopped if leaders of all parties come together, otherwise the situation will keep worsening. He (Sharad Pawar) said he would speak to CM Shinde and try to bring out a solution," reported ANI.

"I can meet PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, or LoP Rahul Gandhi for OBC reservation; I am ready to do anything to solve this issue," he added, reported ANI.

The Maharashtra Minister also mentioned that he requested Sharad Pawar's intervention in the matter, as he is one of the leaders in Maharashtra who understands the issue better.

"Maratha community people and OBC community are having extremely bad feelings about each other and in several parts of Maharashtra, they are also not visiting each other's house. Due to the ongoing reservation conflict. I requested Sharad Pawar Sahib's intervention in the matter because he is one of the leaders in Maharashtra, who understands the issue better," Chhagan Bhujbal said, reported ANI.

Earlier in June, Bhujbal also emphasised that he is not against Maratha reservation, but cannot ignore OBCs.

"We are not against the Maratha reservation. However, the OBC community should not be ignored. We should maintain peace and discuss this", Bhujbal told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, reported ANI.

In June, Manoj Jarange Patil suspended his indefinite fast and set a deadline for the Maharashtra government to accept the community's demands.

Jarange has been demanding reservations for the Marathas community under the OBC category for several years.

In February this year, the Maharashtra government, during a special assembly session, approved a Bill to extend 10 per cent reservation to the Marathas, based on a report submitted by the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission (MBCC).

(With inputs from ANI)