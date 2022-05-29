Took drugs to overcome depression: Cruise case accused to NCB

The NCB on Friday filed a nearly 6,000-page charge sheet in a Mumbai court against 14 out of 20 people, who were arrested in the case last October following a raid on a cruise ship and alleged seizure of drugs

Some of the persons accused in the drugs-on-cruise case have told the Narcotics Control Bureau that they started consuming drugs to overcome depression as well as academic and work pressure, as per a charge-sheet filed by the NCB.

The NCB on Friday filed a nearly 6,000-page charge sheet in a Mumbai court against 14 out of 20 people, who were arrested in the case last October following a raid on a cruise ship and alleged seizure of drugs.

Six of them, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, were not named due to lack of evidence, the central agency said.

