Breaking News
Eknath Shinde takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra
BJP's Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra
Kangana Ranaut takes swipe at Shiv Sena after Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maha CM
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Top IPS officer Phansalkar takes charge as new Mumbai police commissioner

Top IPS officer Phansalkar takes charge as new Mumbai police commissioner

Updated on: 30 June,2022 06:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Phansalkar succeeded Sanjay Pandey, who has retired from the police service

Top IPS officer Phansalkar takes charge as new Mumbai police commissioner

Vivek Phansalkar. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


Senior IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar on Thursday took charge as the new police commissioner of Mumbai.

Phansalkar succeeded Sanjay Pandey, who has retired from the police service.




The 1989-batch IPS officer's appointment to the top post was announced by the Maharashtra home department on Wednesday.


Phansalkar took charge of his assignment at the police commissioner's office situated at Crawford Market in South Mumbai around 4.45 pm.

He was serving as the DG and MD of the Police Housing and Welfare Corporation before his current appointment.

Phansalkar has served the Maharashtra Police in various key capacities, including as Thane police commissioner and state ATS chief.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai news maharashtra mumbai police

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK