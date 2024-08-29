The street vendor committees elections were conducted for eight committees, including one apex committee for street vendors and one committee for each of the seven municipal zones

Voting for the Town Vending Committee elections (TVC) in Mumbai on Thursday concluded with the Zone 7 recording highest number of voter turnout with 63.51 per cent, the civic officials said.

The voter turnout for each municipal zone was reported as follows:

- Zone 1: 43%

- Zone 2: 35.57%

- Zone 3: 49%

- Zone 4: 44.16%

- Zone 5: 52.54%

- Zone 6: 58.50%

- Zone 7: 63.51%

The civic body said that according to the directions from the Supreme Court, the vote counting and results will be held in abeyance. All ballot boxes have been securely stored in a strong room. Further actions will be taken as soon as the court’s orders are received.

The first ever election to choose hawkers representative in the Town Vending Committee elections (TVC) was going on smoothly on Thursday across 67 voting booths in the Mumbai, the officials said.

In the TVC polls around 32,415 licensed hawkers will cast their vote till 5 pm on Thursday, they said, adding that the the results will be declared only after Supreme Court's permission.

The TVC polls are important as it is responsible for the allotment of licenses to hawkers, pitches and overall regulation in the city, the officials said.

The structure of TVC consists of one central town vending committee and seven zonal committees. Each committee comprises 20 members, with 12 being nominated and eight being representatives of hawkers. These hawker representatives will be elected by the hawkers through the election process.

Each voters has to vote for 16 members, eight from the zonal committee and eight for the central committee. But Out of total 64 seats, there is no candidate for total 10 seats including six of scheduled tribe, three OBC and one minority.

There was only one nomination for each of the 17 seats, hence these 17 candidates are elected unopposed, an official said.

"The voters were to select around 13 to 15 names from more than 65 candidates, and that is taking time to vote," said an official appointed to oversee the elections.

A total of 237 candidates are in the running. Of these, 190 are male and 47 are female.