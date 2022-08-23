Traffic cop nabs mobile phone thief after long chase on busy street in Mumbai

Constable Vikas Babar, attached to the Bandra traffic division, was patrolling in his van, when he spotted a man snatching a woman's high-end mobile phone and fleeing

Representative Image

In a scene straight out of a movie, a traffic constable chased after a mobile phone thief for a kilometre on a busy street and nabbed him in the western suburb of Bandra on Tuesday, police said.

Constable Vikas Babar, attached to the Bandra traffic division, was patrolling in his van, when he spotted a man snatching a woman's high-end mobile phone and fleeing, an official said.

Also Read: Two held for opening fire outside shopping centre in Mumbai

The constable immediately chased after the accused through the busy street for nearly a kilometre and managed to catch hold of him, he said.

The accused identified as Danish Khan was a drug addict and had stolen the high-end mobile phone to buy drugs, the official said, adding that the constable sustained a minor injury on his hand during the chase.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal