Train services between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat stations on the Central line have been severely disrupted due to a technical issue, affecting both local and Mail/Express services. Restoration work is underway, and passengers are advised to stay updated.

File Pic

Listen to this article Train services suspended between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat due to technical issue x 00:00

Train services on the Mumbai Suburban Railway network have been severely impacted due to a technical problem between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat stations. The disruption has affected both local and Mail/Express trains, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affected stretch lies on the Central line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network, which connects the city with various parts of the region. Bhivpuri Road and Karjat are key stations on this route, with the latter serving as a major terminus. The technical issue has led to delays in both up and down local trains as well as Mail/Express services.

In a statement issued by the Mumbai Division of Central Railways, officials confirmed that restoration work is currently underway. "Due to a technical issue between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat station, all UP/DN locals and Mail/Express trains are affected. Restoration work is in progress. The inconvenience caused is regretted," the statement said.

Mumbai local services on western line hit after train management system develops glitch for 25 minutes

The suburban services on Western Railway were badly affected owing to a technical issue with the train management system (TMS), leading to detention of Mumbai local trains.

The movement of several trains was disrupted owing to the glitch, leading to severe delays in the timings of the afternoon trains.

"One train halted on platform number 5 for a long time as constant repeated announcements were made that its a Churchgate Fast local. When I reached there, the motorman was calling up the control room insisting its a Virar Fast. After five to 10 minutes, an announcement was made on the platform stating that it was in fact a Virar Fast,” said a commuter, Vedant Mhatre.

“There was a problem at TMS, which occurred at 2.30 pm for 25 minutes. There was a cascading effect and trains got delayed by 10-15 minutes. The issue has been rectified,” a Western Railway spokesperson said, adding, “There was no major glitch and the problem was rectified within a half an hour."