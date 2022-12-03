Train services to be affected on Dec 5 and 6 due to power, traffic block between Vapi and Udvada stations

For the launching of girders for construction of a Road Over Bridge at LC-84 between, Vapi and Udvada stations, a power and traffic block will be taken up December 5 and 6 from 11.35 am to 13.25 pm, the WR said
The Western Railways (WR) on Saturday said that in connection with the launching of girders for the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at LC-84 between, Vapi and Udvada stations, a power and traffic block will be taken up December 5 and 6 from 11.35 am to 13.25 pm.
According to a press release issued by CPRO, WR, Sumit Thakur, "few WR trains will be affected during the period."
Details of the trains those would be affected-
On Decembern 5, 2022, following services would be affected-
1. Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 01.05 hrs.
2. Train No. 12471 Bandra Terminus – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express will be regulated by 35 mins.
3. Train No. 12926 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Paschim Express will be regulated by 01.40 hrs.
4. Train No. 16588 Bikaner – Yasvantpur Express will be regulated by 01.25 hrs.
5. Train No. 22954 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Gujarat Express will be regulated by 01.25 hrs.
6. Train No. 01102 Madgaon – Ahmedabad Special will be regulated by 01.05 hrs.
7. Train No. 09154 Valsad – Umargam Road MEMU will be short terminated at Udvada and remain partially cancelled between Udvada and Umargam Road.
8. Train No. 09153 Umargam Road – Valsad MEMU will short originate from Udvada and remain partially cancelled between Umargam Road and Udvada.
On December 6, 2022, following services would be affected-
1. Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 01.00 hrs.
2. Train No. 12926 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Paschim Express will be regulated by 01.45 hrs.
3. Train No. 22954 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Gujarat Express will be regulated by 01.35 hrs.
4. Train No. 19028 Jammu Tawi – Bandra Terminus Express will be regulated by 01.15 hrs.
5. Train No. 22497 Shri Ganganagar – Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Express will be regulated by 00.55 hrs.
6. Train No. 09154 Valsad – Umargam Road MEMU will be short terminated at Udvada and remain partially cancelled between Udvada and Umargam Road.
7. Train No. 09153 Umargam Road – Valsad MEMU will short originate from Udvada and remain partially cancelled between Umargam Road and Udvada.