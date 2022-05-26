Breaking News
Transparency in, malai posting out for Mumbai cops

Updated on: 26 May,2022 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Hundreds of cops, from assistant inspectors to inspectors, get on-the-spot postings as part of general transfers in the city; move to curb corruption

Earlier, police chief Sanjay Pandey had hinted at bringing transparency in transfers-postings


In an unprecedented move to curb corruption, hundreds of policemen—from assistant inspectors to inspectors—were given on-the-spot postings in general transfers in the city. All the cops due for transfers were called to the Mumbai police headquarters where they were asked to choose from their three preferred locations. Most of the cops who have been given postings have welcomed the move and hoped the practice to continue.

‘Cream’ postings have been a major source of corruption in the police force as well as across the city. Earlier, cops would choose the police stations that have industries, construction sites or business houses within their limits. Commissioner Sanjay Pandey had hinted at bringing transparency to transfers and postings and had directed his team to make it happen.




Cops at Marine Drive during Diwali, on November 4, 2011. Pic/Ashish Raje


