NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar has demanded a transparent investigation into the Beed sarpanch murder case, insisting that Dhananjay Munde should be named as a co-accused. Pawar highlighted Munde’s close aide Valmik Karad’s alleged involvement and wealth, stressing that political influence should not obstruct justice.

File Pic

Listen to this article Transparent probe needed in Beed sarpanch murder case, says NCP-SP’s Rohit Pawar x 00:00

Following the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dhananjay Munde, NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar has called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the Beed sarpanch murder case. Pawar asserted that Munde’s name should be included as a co-accused in the FIR, given the allegations against his close associate, Valmik Karad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to ANI, Pawar questioned Karad’s alleged financial dealings and influence in the case. "His (Dhananjay Munde's) name should be included as a co-accused in the FIR related to the Beed sarpanch murder. It is alleged that Valmik Karad, who is both an accused in the case and a close aide of Munde, has amassed property worth Rs 1,500 crore. His name was omitted from the FIR thus far because Munde held a ministerial position. However, now that he is no longer a minister, the authorities must act. A BJP MLA has stated that he has evidence suggesting an extortion meeting took place at Munde’s residence. If Munde is indeed the mastermind, then his name must be added to the FIR. A highly transparent investigation is necessary," Pawar told ANI.

As per ANI, Munde submitted his resignation as Maharashtra's Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection on Tuesday. The resignation was accepted by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and forwarded to the Governor, CP Radhakrishnan, for further action.

Commenting on the matter, CM Fadnavis said, "Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has tendered his resignation today. I have accepted it and forwarded it to the Governor for further course of action."

According to sources, Munde’s resignation followed pressure from the state government, with CM Fadnavis reportedly instructing him to step down. ANI reports that the decision comes after Munde’s close aide, Walmik Karad, was taken into judicial custody in January this year. Karad was implicated in a Rs 2 crore extortion case, which has been allegedly linked to the murder of Beed district sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

As per ANI, the controversy surrounding Munde’s role in the case has led to increasing demands for an impartial inquiry. With political tensions escalating, opposition leaders continue to press for legal action against all individuals involved.

(With inputs from ANI)