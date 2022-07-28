Breaking News
Mumbai Police chief rolls back ‘FIR for traffic violation policy’; motorists seek withdrawal of all cases against them
Mumbai: Bandra finds a concrete solution for potholes
Mumbai: Clean Powai lake still a distant dream
Maharashtra: Beware of Eknath Shinde’s greed, Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP
Mumbai: 181 children rescued on WR in 7 months
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Trio held for threatening Mumbai bizman in Chhota Shakeels name

Trio held for threatening Mumbai bizman in Chhota Shakeel’s name

Updated on: 28 July,2022 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The gangsters allegedly threatened him not to trouble the two businessmen in whose company he invested, for recovery of the amount.

Trio held for threatening Mumbai bizman in Chhota Shakeel’s name

The complainant got a call from an international number and he was told to forget his investment, as the callers had links to Karachi (Chhota Shakeel). Representation pic


The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested three gangsters from Gujarat; one of them has links to underworld don Chhota Shakeel. The accused have been arrested for allegedly threatening a textile broker who had invested Rs 13 crore in a private export and import company in Surat. The gangsters allegedly threatened him not to trouble the two businessmen in whose company he invested, for recovery of the amount.

According to the Anti-Extortion Cell, in 2019, the complainant met local businessmen in Surat identified as Ehtesham Navivala, and his father Mohammed Aslam Navivala, and they discussed each other’s business. “Since the complainant is a textile broker, they had a business deal where he invested Rs 13 crore in their textile and scrap business,” an officer from the Anti-Extortion Cell said.

The investment


The complainant said they had an agreement where Mohammed Navivala was supposed to return the invested amount with profit in 40-45 days, but due to the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and the pandemic situation later, he kept delaying it. He also allegedly switched off his phone. In 2020, the complainant again met Navivala in Surat, and asked him to return his money. But Navivala allegedly introduced him to other local businessmen identified as Ilyas Kapadia and Arif Mirza Baig, who he said, would return his money. “The duo started threatening the complainant in the name of Chhota Shakeel and told him to pay a ‘goodluck’ amount of Rs 50 lakh if he wants to do business in Surat,” the officer added.

‘Links to Karachi’

The complainant also received a call from an international number and he was threatened and asked to forget his investment, as the callers had links to Karachi (Chhota Shakeel) and there would be consequences. The complainant then approached Mumbai police and the Anti-Extortion Cell which arrested the three accused from Surat including Kapadia, Baig and Mohammed Aslam Navivala. According to Anti-Extortion Cell officials, Kapadia has four cases registered against him in Surat and is an active member of Gujarat’s Gazipura gang, while Baig has 14 cases against him in Mumbai, and is an active member of the Chhota Shakeel gang.

mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news chhota shakeel mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK