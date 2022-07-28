Trio held for threatening Mumbai bizman in Chhota Shakeel’s name

The gangsters allegedly threatened him not to trouble the two businessmen in whose company he invested, for recovery of the amount.

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested three gangsters from Gujarat; one of them has links to underworld don Chhota Shakeel. The accused have been arrested for allegedly threatening a textile broker who had invested Rs 13 crore in a private export and import company in Surat. The gangsters allegedly threatened him not to trouble the two businessmen in whose company he invested, for recovery of the amount.

According to the Anti-Extortion Cell, in 2019, the complainant met local businessmen in Surat identified as Ehtesham Navivala, and his father Mohammed Aslam Navivala, and they discussed each other’s business. “Since the complainant is a textile broker, they had a business deal where he invested Rs 13 crore in their textile and scrap business,” an officer from the Anti-Extortion Cell said.

The investment

The complainant said they had an agreement where Mohammed Navivala was supposed to return the invested amount with profit in 40-45 days, but due to the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and the pandemic situation later, he kept delaying it. He also allegedly switched off his phone. In 2020, the complainant again met Navivala in Surat, and asked him to return his money. But Navivala allegedly introduced him to other local businessmen identified as Ilyas Kapadia and Arif Mirza Baig, who he said, would return his money. “The duo started threatening the complainant in the name of Chhota Shakeel and told him to pay a ‘goodluck’ amount of Rs 50 lakh if he wants to do business in Surat,” the officer added.

‘Links to Karachi’

The complainant also received a call from an international number and he was threatened and asked to forget his investment, as the callers had links to Karachi (Chhota Shakeel) and there would be consequences. The complainant then approached Mumbai police and the Anti-Extortion Cell which arrested the three accused from Surat including Kapadia, Baig and Mohammed Aslam Navivala. According to Anti-Extortion Cell officials, Kapadia has four cases registered against him in Surat and is an active member of Gujarat’s Gazipura gang, while Baig has 14 cases against him in Mumbai, and is an active member of the Chhota Shakeel gang.