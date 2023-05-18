Truckers to get stopover at Mumbai’s borders

Authorities also promise to find a way to help truckers affected by the ban on 8-year-old trucks in Mumbai

The octroi naka at Dahisar. Pic/Rane Ashish

The old and desolate octroi nakas at the city's borders will be turned into secured truck terminals and parking zones so that heavy vehicle drivers can take a breather before entering the city. The meeting between Maharashtra government officials and transporters on Wednesday also saw discussions on other key issues, including improvement of the Wadala Truck Terminal, allowing within city limits heavy vehicles that have a parking space and finding a way to help truckers who have been affected by the ban on 8-year-old trucks in the city.

According to officials, the plan to secure truck terminals at octroi nakas along the city’s borders would have a dual advantage. It would restrict heavy vehicles outside Mumbai’s borders, thus decongesting traffic and also controlling pollution levels in the city.

“The government has assured us that it will consider the utilisation of erstwhile octroi naka land at Mumbai’s entry points at Mankhurd, Mulund and Dahisar for secured truck terminals/parking zones to decongest the city and control pollution levels,” Bal Malkit Singh, core committee chairman and former president of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) told mid-day.

Authorities also plan to improve facilities at Wadala Truck Terminal. Pic/Shadab Khan

The meeting—convened on the directions of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde—was attended by Minister for State Excise & State Border Defence, Shambhuraj Desai, who is holding additional charge of the transport department, along with other top officials.

According to Singh, officials at the meeting assured transporters that the problems arising due to no entry and the parking ban in south Mumbai will be reviewed and appropriate action will be taken to mitigate the adverse impact on businesses and life. “It was decided to provide relaxation for the vehicles and those vehicles that get in should be provided parking facilities,” he said.

Desai also gave an assurance that the government will examine the legal recourse of filing the review petition to effectively represent the cause of poor truck owners and drivers affected by the ban on 8-year-old trucks in Mumbai, in light of the advent of pollution-free BS VI vehicles. “It was also principally agreed that the government will take policy decisions to address issues at the Wadala Truck Terminal and permit the transport fraternity to start construction beyond the plinth level. This matter will be discussed in the upcoming meeting next week with the MMRDA and BMC,” Singh added.

In another significant announcement, Desai said the government was considering the closure of border check-posts in Maharashtra to provide seamless movement of vehicles that is free of human interference, in line with the National Logistics Policy, to reduce the cost of logistics.

Further, it was agreed at the meeting that a committee will be formed to look into providing basic amenities along highways, with secured terminals/parking zones for commercial vehicles and other road users on highways across the state.

8

Age of trucks that are banned in Mumbai