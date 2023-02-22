Mumbai trio travel to Turkiye to offer assistance in earthquake-hit cities

Although the emergency phase in Turkiye is over, the trio said, the country is dealing with more critical challenge of rehabilitating its people

Three Mumbai residents visited Turkey to help the earthquake-hit citizens, after a massive earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck the country

Three Mumbai residents have arrived in Turkiye to offer assistance to the people in the aftermath of the twin earthquakes that devastated vast swaths of the country and neighbouring Syria on February 6.

A group of friends that organises food banks in Kurla, travelled to Turkey on February 17 with relief materials. The trio -- Shahid Kantharia, Faisal Sarang and Asif Kitekar -- is currently traveling across the cities in Turkiye to extend help to the local NGOs.

Pertinently, the food banks were opened in Kurla during the Covid-19 pandemic to serve food to the needy.

Although the emergency phase in Turkiye is over, the trio said, the country is dealing with more critical challenge of rehabilitating its people.

Kantharia told mid-day that initially they thought of quickly managing some funding and relief material to dispatch it to Turkiye. However, many local residents, relatives, and friends chipped in with the help. "So we collected funds and relief material to distribute it to the people devastated by the earthquake."

Rather than money, Kantharia said, "people here are in need of emotional support and relief materials. We have been arranging for food, utensils, and clothes."

Faisal said that the quake has caused massive destruction. "The cities are filled with rubble. People have lost everything from their belongings to money, and life savings." He said the rehabilitation of families is a challenging task.

The earthquake has left families devastated in a matter of seconds. People have lost their family members. "It is a difficult time for the people here and we are doing our bit," Faisal said.

The trio said that they were acquainted with some people in Turkiye who helped them to connect with local NGO's and other social workers on the ground.

Staring from Islahiya district in Gaziantep, the trio has been traveling through the quake hit region including the country's southern province of Hatay.

On Monday, while the relief distribution work was going on, another earthquake hit Hatay, killing six people and injuring nearly 300 people.

Speaking about the tremor, Kantharia said, “It was very scary. We were near the airport we the quake hit. Everyone rushed to safety."

The experience of managing the food banks in Kurla during the pandemic, the trio said, came in handy. It helped us to connect with the people while working in the community kitchens.