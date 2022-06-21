Breaking News
Updated on: 21 June,2022 12:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
State NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal said he does not feel that there is a threat to the Maharashtra Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress

Turmoil on in Shiv Sena since 1 week, claims Maharashtra Congress leader

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic


In view of Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde going incommunicado and apparently camping in Gujarat along with some party MLAs after the state Legislative Council polls, a Maharashtra Congress minister on Tuesday claimed there was unrest in the Sena since about a week.

However, state NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal said he does not feel that there is a threat to the Maharashtra Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.




Shinde, who holds the department of urban development, wants to become the deputy chief minister, the Congress minister told PTI on condition of anonymity.


