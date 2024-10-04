Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Twelve cops injured as van hits truck in Nashik were on way to attend Maharashtra CMs event

Twelve cops injured as van hits truck in Nashik; were on way to attend Maharashtra CM's event

Updated on: 04 October,2024 10:25 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

The incident took place at Rahud Ghat on Mumbai-Agra national highway in Chandwad taluka in Maharashtra

Twelve policemen were injured, one of them seriously, after their van collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, an official said.


The incident took place at Rahud Ghat on Mumbai-Agra national highway in Chandwad taluka, he added.


"Twelve Nashik Rural policemen were on their way to Malegaon for security duty at a programme in which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were scheduled to attend. Their van hit a truck from behind. Twelve personnel were injured. The condition of one of them is serious," the official said.


"The personnel with serious injuries was shifted to Nashik, while the others with minor wounds were treated at Chandwad sub-district hospital. The truck driver fled from the spot and he has been booked. Further probe is underway," the official said.

Incidentally, Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar did not attend the Malegaon event, which was organised to dedicate the first phase of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Agriculture Science Complex in Malegaon's Kashti area. The CM addressed the gathering through phone call, news agency PTI reported.

