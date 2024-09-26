Breaking News
Two dead four injured in car MUV collision in Nashik

Two dead, four injured in car-MUV collision in Nashik

Updated on: 26 September,2024 07:19 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Both the victims were aged 60, a police officer from Maharashtra said

Two people were killed and four seriously injured in a car-multi-utility vehicle (MUV) collision in Nashik in Maharashtra on Thursday morning, a police officer said.


An MUV collided with a car at Hirenagar Phata in Nandgaon on the road leading to Manmad, he added.


"Shivaji Deshmukh and Usha Mahajan, both aged 60, died in the collision. Four persons have been admitted in the government hospital here with serious injuries. The victims and injured are from Mohadi and Pachora. A case was registered and probe is underway," the Nandgaon police station officer 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

