Both the victims were aged 60, a police officer from Maharashtra said

Representative pic

Listen to this article Two dead, four injured in car-MUV collision in Nashik x 00:00

Two people were killed and four seriously injured in a car-multi-utility vehicle (MUV) collision in Nashik in Maharashtra on Thursday morning, a police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An MUV collided with a car at Hirenagar Phata in Nandgaon on the road leading to Manmad, he added.

"Shivaji Deshmukh and Usha Mahajan, both aged 60, died in the collision. Four persons have been admitted in the government hospital here with serious injuries. The victims and injured are from Mohadi and Pachora. A case was registered and probe is underway," the Nandgaon police station officer

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.