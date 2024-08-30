Breaking News
Ministry of Railway gives green signal for final location survey of Nashik-Dahanu new line

Updated on: 30 August,2024 05:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The final Location Survey for the Nashik -Dahanu new Broad Gauge rail line project has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways at a total cost of Rs 2.50 crore.

The Railways is all set to take another big stride in improving Rail connectivity in Maharashtra with the Nashik -Dahanu new rail line.  


Speaking with Mid-Day, Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Swapnil Nila said, "The final Location Survey for the Nashik -Dahanu new Broad Gauge rail line project has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways at a total cost of Rs 2.50 crore. The 100 km rail line from Nashik to Dahanu via Trimbakeshwar and Vangaon will link the two major towns viz. Nashik and Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra."



"The Nashik-Dahanu new rail line will also be instrumental in boosting tourism, providing rail transportation to lakhs of devotees desirous of visiting Trimbakeshwar temple for a darshan of one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and to Panchavati (Place where Lord Rama stayed during the exile) in Nashik," he said.


"This will connect the multiple towns of Nashik and Palghar district thereby fostering economic growth and development in the region. The Nashik -Dahanu new rail link will play a vital role in accelerating economic growth, improving connectivity, and enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers in Maharashtra," he added.

