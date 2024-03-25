Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar

The incident occurred at Jai Maharashtra Khadan situated in Ashokvan area in the evening

Representational Image

Two Mumbai men drowned in a water-filled mine in suburban Dahisar on Sunday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The incident occurred at Jai Maharashtra Khadan situated in Ashokvan area in the evening, said Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The mine is located on private land about 15 to 20 metres away from the seashore.

According to the preliminary information, both Mumbai men were taking a stroll when they fell into the mine filled with water.

"One of them, identified as Manoj Surve (45), was pulled out from the water by firemen using manila rope and bamboo. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A search was on for Chitamani Warang (43) with manila rope, a hook anchor and bamboo. But later, Warang was declared brought dead," the BMC added.

In another incident, a labourer was killed and four of his colleagues were injured after they fell into an open drain during repairs in Mumabai's Sewree area on Sunday, a civic official said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred in the morning near the Sewree Gadi Bunder locality, he said.

According to the official from the Mumbai fire brigade, a "box drain" was being repaired under the direction of the Storm Water Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the time, reported PTI.

Five workers, engaged by contractor M/S Acute Design, fell into the drain, he said.

Locals rescued all five and rushed them to the civic-run KEM hospital where one of them, identified as Mehboob Ismail (19), was declared dead, he said, reported PTI.

Of the other labourers, one Salim (25) is in critical condition. The remaining three, Shafakul (22), Korem (35) and Mosalin (30) ¿ are stable, he said, quoting hospital authorities, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)