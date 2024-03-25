Five men fell into an open drain Sewri. All five were taken to KEM hospital by local public

Representation image. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Three died in two separate mishaps in the city on Sunday x 00:00

Two men lost their lives after falling in water of 'khandan' of a private land in Dahisar on Sunday evening. The incident took place in Jai Maharashtra Khandan, Sauraj Patel Marg in Hanuman Tekadi area of Ashokwan in Dahisar, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.

The incident was reported around 6 pm. "On arrival at the scene of the incident it was learnt from public members that two male persons were drowned into the water of khadan one PVT land about 15 to 20 meters far from shore," civic authorities said in its statement. As per the information from BDBA hospital, Manoj Ramchandra Surve (45) and Chitamani Warang (43) were declared death on arrival at the hospital at 10.30 pm, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Mumbai: Last survivor of toilet tank deaths in Malad dies

In another incident in the city on Sunday, five labourers fell into an open drain Sewri, of which one was killed. As per the statement issued by the BMC, the mishap was reported at 2.49 am, in the wee hours of Sunday. All five people fallen in the drain were pulled up by local public and taken to KEM hospital.

As per the BMC's statement, the repair work of a box drain was been done near Sewri Gadi Bunder, L&T gate no 1, Haji Bunder road, near Rupji Kanji Chawl in Sewri. The work was carried by contractor named M/s Acute Design.

The victims identified as, Mehboob Ismail (19), Salim (25), Shafakul (22), Korem (35) and Mosalin (30) were taken to KEM hospital by the local public. In the early morning, chief medical officer of KEM hospital informed that Mehboob Ismail was declared dead and Salim's was in critical condition. The rest three were in stable medical condition, the statement by BMC said.

All four are under treatment at the casualty at KEM hospital.