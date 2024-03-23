Breaking News
Andheri subway may see closures this monsoon season too
First-time voters swayed by political views on climate change: Survey
Anna Hazare blames arrest on Arvind Kejriwal’s doing
Mumbai Police gear up to arrest 35 Somalian pirates
MP Pragya Thakur appears before court, bailable warrant cancelled
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai septic tank deaths Critically ill Malad man toll rises to 3
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai septic tank deaths: Critically ill Malad man; toll rises to 3

Updated on: 23 March,2024 10:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ramlagan, Suraj (18) and Vikas (20) fell into the septic tank which was approximately 15 feet deep while cleaning the public toilet in Malad's Ambujwadi.

Mumbai septic tank deaths: Critically ill Malad man; toll rises to 3

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai septic tank deaths: Critically ill Malad man; toll rises to 3
x
00:00

On Saturday morning, Ramlagan Chotelal Kevat, aged 45, succumbed after he fell into a septic tank in a public toilet in Malad on March 21. Kevat's sons--Suraj and Vikas passed away due to asphyxiation on Thursday. 


According to the officials, Ramlagan, Suraj (18) and Vikas (20) fell into the septic tank which was approximately 15 feet deep while cleaning the public toilet in Malad's Ambujwadi. The locals managed to remove them from the tank before the fire brigade arrived.


The three deceased were rushed to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in a private vehicle where Suraj was pronounced dead upon arrival while Vikas succumbed to his injuries the same day. 


BMC issues show-cause notice to contractor

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday, a mid-day report stated, issued a 24-hour show cause notice to the trust responsible for managing the facility—the Om Jai Durga Seva Society.

The BMC, per the report, is alleging that the trust instructed the Kevats to clean the septic tank without providing proper safety equipment, potentially constituting manual scavenging, an illegal practice. However, the senior inspector of Malvani police said that the trio were tasked with cleaning a water tank and that they might have asphyxiated while cleaning the water tank; however, investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the relatives clarified that the Kevat family, primarily involved in the food business, managed the toilet as a supplementary source of income, stated the report. 

The report quoted a local saying that neither the civic body nor the contractor had cleaned the septic tank in eight years. He said someone needs to be held accountable for the deaths.

Gorai contractor extorts money

Meanwhile, in another incident from Gorai village and Koliwada, residents alleged that they were being charged huge sums of money to get their septic tanks cleaned by a BMC-appointed man. The residents said that it is a free service yet they are forced to pay or the contractor ignores the work. They said civic body had made arrangements for cleaning of septic tanks since parts of Gorai island does not have a sewage system.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news malad brihanmumbai municipal corporation kandivli
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK