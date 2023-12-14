Two Naxals including senior leader linked to 2019 Jambulkheda blast killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

An encounter between police forces and Naxals resulted in the death of two militants, including a senior leader implicated in the 2019 Jambulkheda blast in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

An encounter between police forces and Naxals resulted in the death of two militants, including a senior leader implicated in the 2019 Jambulkheda blast in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

The slain Naxals were identified as Durgesh Watti, the deputy commander of the Kasansur Dalam, and another male Naxal.

Watti, a prominent figure involved in the planning of the Jambulkheda blast that claimed the lives of 15 Gadchiroli Police personnel in 2019, was targeted by law enforcement during a combing operation.

The police had received intelligence indicating the presence of a sizable Naxal group near Bodhintola, situated on the Chhattisgarh border near the Godalwahi outpost. The information suggested that the Naxals had intentions of orchestrating acts of sabotage and ambushing police forces.

As the police engaged in the combing operation, the Naxals opened fire on the law enforcement team. The exchange of gunfire persisted for nearly an hour before the bodies of Watti and the other male Naxal were discovered at the scene. Alongside the casualties, authorities also recovered an AK-47 rifle and a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR). Ongoing search efforts are in progress in the area.

The Superintendent of Police for the district, Neelotpal, confirmed the details of the encounter, highlighting the successful neutralization of Durgesh Watti, a key figure in Naxal activities in the region.

ATS arrests man with pistol, 28 live rounds in Maharashtra's Bhandara district

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a young man from Bhandara district after recovering a pistol, two magazines and 28 live rounds from him, officials from the agency said on Thursday.

The Nagur unit of ATS on Wednesday raided a house at Bhuyar village in Paoni tehsil of Bhandara district, about 60 km from here, and recovered the sophisticated firearm and bullets from accused Shubham Shambharkar, they said.

The ATS action came on inputs that Shambharkar (22) was trying to sell the weapon. According to the ATS, he is involved in illegal sales of liquor.

During a search of the house, the ATS found one pistol, two magazines and 28 live rounds, said an ATS official. A case was then registered at the Paoni police station under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

Shambharkar's uncle was involved in thefts on railway premises, said an ATS official, adding that police are studying the young man's call data records to determine how he got hold of the weapon and bullets.

Officials also claimed that Shambharkar would threaten the locals with the pistol to terrorise them. (With inputs from PTI)