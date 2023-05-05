Two private RTO agents held for demanding bribe in Navi Mumbai

An offence under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the two agents on Thursday

Two private agents of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Navi Mumbai have been arrested for allegedly demanded and accepting a bribe from an autorickshaw driver, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Friday.

An offence under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the two agents on Thursday, he said.

An RTO official had imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the autorickshaw driver for transporting vegetables in his vehicle, which was meant to ferry passengers, the official said.

When the complainant went to the transport office to pay the fine, the accused agents allegedly demanded Rs 2,000 from him over and above the fine amount, he said.

After negotiations, the accused settled for Rs 1,000 and were nabbed while accepting the amount on Thursday evening, the official said.

