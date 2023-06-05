Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular

These schools allegedly charged money from these students for the SSC board exam, prompting an inquiry and subsequent revocation of their recognition

Noor High School is in Mumbra and Sudarshan English High School is in Nalasopara. Pics/Hanif Patel

Two schools will lose recognition for enrolling external candidates as regular students for the SSC board exams. Noor High School in Mumbra and Sudarshan English High School in Nalasopara allegedly charged money to falsely represent these students as regular candidates, prompting an inquiry by the Mumbai Division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The schools will have their recognition revoked based on the investigation's findings.



Sudarshan English High School allegedly charged money to falsely show these students as regular

A regular candidate is enrolled in a school and attends classes, laboratory sessions, and exams. Their registration for board exams is facilitated by their schools. On the other hand, private or external candidates study independently and register for exams through form no. 17, usually due to personal, family, economic, or educational reasons.

However, Noor High School and Sudarshan English High School unlawfully registered external students as regular candidates, according to Nitin Upasani, chairman of the Mumbai Divisional Board. Staff verification revealed that Noor High School had done this for 65 students, while Sudarshan English High School had only one such applicant. Further checks and verification are underway to identify any additional students who paid schools to appear as regular candidates. Upasani stated that the investigation will be concluded by Tuesday, and based on the findings, the recognition of the two schools will be cancelled.

No official response has been received from the school management despite multiple attempts to contact them. Upasani did not disclose details regarding the fate of students who applied through these schools as regular candidates.

66

External students enrolled as regular