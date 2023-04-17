Breaking News
Two scrap godowns destroyed in fire in Thane; no casualty

Updated on: 17 April,2023 01:28 PM IST  |  Thane
No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 6 am in Shilphata area on Mumbra-Panvel road

Two scrap godowns destroyed in fire in Thane; no casualty

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell

Two scrap godowns were destroyed in a fire in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) said in a statement.


No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 6 am in Shilphata area on Mumbra-Panvel road, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.



Cardboard material and cotton rags were stored in the godowns, he said.


After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the blaze in two hours, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he said.

Earlier, on April 15, a fire erupted in an industrial estate in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday and no casualties were reported in the incident.

The blaze broke out around 3 am in an industrial unit where casting materials were stored, said Avinash Sawant.

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene and put out the blaze within an hour, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

(With inputs from PTI)

