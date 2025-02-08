Breaking News
Rescued Siamang gibbons deported to Indonesia after recovery at Mumbai international airport

Rescued Siamang gibbons deported to Indonesia after recovery at Mumbai international airport

Updated on: 09 February,2025 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

The trafficked primates were rescued in critical condition and had to be stabilised first

These two primates were the only survivors from the five that were rescued at Mumbai airport last week

Two Siamang gibbons that were rescued from traffickers last week at the Mumbai international airport have now been successfully deported back to their country of origin—Indonesia. Five Siamang gibbons were seized on the intervening night of February 4 and 5 from the luggage of a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur. Three of the primates were dead, while two had survived the journey. It is suspected that the cause of death was suffocation in the flyer’s bag, as well as lack of feeding and hydration.


The accused and animals were handed over to the Forest Department for further action. The dead animals were sent for autopsy at Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Pawan Sharma, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and President of the NGO RAWW, told mid-day that the two surviving gibbons were provided immediate medical intervention by the organisation.


“The two gibbons were in a very critical condition due to the inhumane manner in which they were being trafficked. For more than 72 hours, a team of three vets led by Dr Rina Dev, along with three wildlife rehabilitators treated and stabilised the gibbons. The gibbons were monitored around the clock at the RAWW facility in the presence of forest officials,” he said. “They were all suffering from loose motions, nasal discharge and eye infections. Primary evaluation indicated that they were likely caught in the wild, which is usually done by killing the mother,” Sharma added.


Siamang gibbons are a protected species listed in Appendix I of Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. They are native to the forests of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. “As per the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, exotic wildlife seized from trafficking rings either need to be sent back to the country of origin or the country of import. The two surviving gibbons were deported after they were stabilised yesterday,” said Sharma.

 

