Breaking News
Thane: Portion of wall collapses due to heavy rains
Maharashtra: Four injured after two buses collide on Mumbai-Goa Highway
Barricades from Mumbai Metro project sites removed to ease traffic congestion'
Manipur: Rahul returns to Imphal after being stuck for hours at Bishnupur
Mumbai: 1.5-month-old boy dies after wooden loft collapses in Dahisar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Uddhav faction workers stopped from entering Durgadi Fort for Ashadhi Ekadashi ritual

Uddhav faction workers stopped from entering Durgadi Fort for Ashadhi Ekadashi ritual

Updated on: 29 June,2023 10:18 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Workers of the Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT) protested on Thursday after they were prevented from performing 'ghanta naad' (pealing of bells) at Durgadi Fort

Uddhav faction workers stopped from entering Durgadi Fort for Ashadhi Ekadashi ritual

Representative image (Pic/Nimesh Dave)

Listen to this article
Uddhav faction workers stopped from entering Durgadi Fort for Ashadhi Ekadashi ritual
x
00:00

Workers of the Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT) protested on Thursday after they were prevented from performing 'ghanta naad' (pealing of bells) at Durgadi Fort in Maharashtra's Thane district on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, an official said.


The 'ghanta naad' was last held at the fort in 1986 under late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe and efforts have been on since then to enact it again, though such attempts have been foiled by the police.


"Shiv Sena activists led by Kalyan unit chief Gopal Landge and the UBT faction led by former MLA Rupesh Mhatre tried to perform ghanta naad but were stopped by police," the official said.


The matter is sub-judice, said Landge, while Mhatre said it was unfortunate that they were not getting permission to perform a ritual.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
thane mumbai mumbai news uddhav thackeray shiv sena

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK