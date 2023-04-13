Breaking News
Uddhav lowered Balasaheb Thackeray's dignity by meeting Sharad Pawar at his residence: Deepak Kesarkar

Updated on: 13 April,2023 09:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

"Uddhav Thackeray lowered the dignity of Balasaheb Thackeray, Balasaheb Thackeray never went out of Matoshree to meet leaders of other political parties. Uddhav Thackeray undermined Balasaheb's ideology and as a son his respect too," Deepak Kesarkar said

Uddhav Thackeray. File pic


Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar alleged on Wednesday that Uddhav Thackeray was undermining the legacy of his father and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray when he met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the latter's residence in Mumbai on Tuesday.


"Uddhav Thackeray lowered the dignity of Balasaheb Thackeray, Balasaheb Thackeray never went out of Matoshree to meet leaders of other political parties. Uddhav Thackeray undermined Balasaheb's ideology and as a son his respect too," Deepak Kesarkar said.



Uddhav Thackeray was meeting the NCP chief in the backdrop of the latter's comments on the Adani row which leaned in favour of the BJP. Sharad Pawar in an interview with a TV channel seemed to criticise the demand of some of the opposition parties including that of Congress for a JPC investigation on Hindenberg's report when he said there is no need for a JPC investigation on it when the Supreme Court appointed committee is already seized of the matter.


Also Read: BJP's Hindutva seeks to engineer riots between Hindus and Muslims: Shiv Sena (UBT) publication

"There is a certain structure to a JPC. If a JPC comprises 21 members, 15 of them will be from the government side, as the other parties can only have a maximum of 6 members. So, in all likelihood, the JPC report will only reaffirm the government's position on the matter. So, I think instead of a JPC, a Supreme Court-appointed committee will be more reliable and unbiased," Pawar said in an interview after the controversial interview.

Uddhav Thackeray has also not been aligned with Congress on every issue. They warned Rahul Gandhi of "cracks" in the opposition alliance if he continues to "demean" V D Savarkar.

Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read the sufferings. It is a form of sacrifice. We will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar," Uddhav Thackeray had said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

uddhav thackeray Eknath Shinde sharad pawar mumbai mumbai news Shiv Sena

