Uddhav says Modi's charisma fading, won't accept 'one nation, one party' plan of BJP

Updated on: 09 July,2023 06:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray Sunday said Bharatiya Janata Party’s "one nation, one party" plan would never be accepted and claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma is fading.

File Photo/PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray Sunday said Bharatiya Janata Party’s "one nation, one party" plan would never be accepted and claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma is fading.


Addressing a rally at Digras in Yavatmal district, Thackeray said, “One nation, one law can be understood. But we will never accept one nation, one party plan of the BJP”.


Digras is the home turf of Shiv Sena MLA and state minister Sanjay Rathod, who is aligned with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.


The former chief minister also alleged the estranged ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted Shiv Sena alone but not the Thackerays.

“The BJP has now become a party of riff-raff," Thackeray said in an apparent reference to the recent induction of nine MLAs of Sharad Pawar-led NCP in the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra.

Thackeray said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma has faded which was witnessed in the recently-held Karnataka assembly elections.

"He (Modi) gave the 'Bajarang Bali ki Jai' slogan loudly, but God hit back with his mace and the BJP was whitewashed in Karnataka,” he added. (PTI)

