Uddhav Thackeray accuses BJP of looting through electoral bonds

Uddhav Thackeray also claimed that corporations paid BJP under fear while leading companies got contracts in exchange for electoral bond contributions.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in corruption through the electoral bonds scheme, following recent disclosures related to political funding. Thackeray criticised the BJP for collecting Rs 8,000 crore in election bonds while speaking to party workers in Colaba, south Mumbai. He compared this with the BJP's claims against the Congress, stating that the BJP was responsible for rampant stealing, reported PTI.

"Disclosures linked to the electoral bonds scheme have exposed the BJP, which routinely accuses the Congress of looting the country. Will you give this country in the hands of looters? The BJP wants another five-year term (at the Centre) to loot the country while showing you (citizens) dreams of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India)...," Thackeray was quoted as saying.

According to the report, Thackeray claimed that corporations were compelled to make significant payments to the BJP under fear while leading companies secured contracts across the country in exchange for contributions via electoral bonds.

"Just as leaders of his party were being pressured by probe agencies, like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), corporates were also threatened into making large donations to the BJP," he further said.

He cited the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned the electoral bonds scheme, declaring it illegal. The court decided that the State Bank of India (SBI) must publish unique numbers associated with each electoral bond, revealing the relationship between buyers and recipient political parties, the PTI report further stated.

Per the news agency report, Thackeray further claimed that the BJP deposed his Maharashtra administration because they were unable to engage in corruption under his leadership. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of preferring Gujarat over other states by diverting projects away from Maharashtra.

"I am not against Gujarat but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pitting that state against the rest of the country. Projects coming to Maharashtra are being taken to Gujarat," he further alleged.

Thackeray also addressed the approaching South Mumbai polls, accusing Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of being affiliated with the BJP. He advised voters to support the Shiv Sena (UBT) and reject BJP candidates, it further stated.

"The person who is likely to contest from here (South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat) has travelled from Shiv Sena to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to BJP. When he comes asking for votes, you must show him the strength of the Shiv Sena (UBT)," Thackeray added.